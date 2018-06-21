Frogging is open in Louisiana!

Forget the mosquitos, snakes and gators, here’s what you and your buddies need to know to grab a handful of seafood delicacies.

As outdoor sports go, frogging is pretty simple. All it takes is a basic fishing license, remember no firearms, a light and steady hand.

“It's really not bad at all, especially since I put you right up to the boat,” Barry Toups with Mrs. Rose’s Bed & Breakfast, said. “And you just grab 'em with your hands and put them in the box.”

There's no limit on the number of frogs you can catch, but there is a size limit if you catch frogs on public land.

We have two species of frogs we target in Louisiana, the pig frog or "croq croq" and the bull frog. Now the pig frog they have to measure and here's how to measure a frog: From the tip of the nose to the base of the tail. A pig frog has to be three inches and a bull frog five inches.

