The largest and richest fishing rodeo in Louisiana is now underway through Labor Day.

The Louisiana CCA STAR Tournament kicked off last weekend and it didn’t take long for prize-winning fish to show up.

One-hundred tagged redfish were released between the Mississippi and Texas state lines. Before the tournament started, three were caught in Lafitte, Grand Isle and Fourchon and were quickly replaced.

Since then, one was caught at Marsh Island in Vermillion Bay and another released in Rockfeller Refuge. Both anglers were, unfortunately, not registered, but Bryan Dorsey of Youngsville was registered when he caught his tagged gish at Dry Reef in Vermillion Bay.

That catch will earn him a Chevy Silverado pick-up truck once verified!

In STAR history, more than a few unregistered, unlucky, anglers have found out how bitter a fish worth several thousand dollars can taste.

If you plan on fishing this summer, as of now there's 98 more tagged redfish and other species worth hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of trucks and boats swimming around. If you think you may be lucky enough to land one see details and register at CCASTAR.COM

