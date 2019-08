Speckled trout are slowly returning home, at least to the east of Shell Beach.

The Bonnet Carre Spillway opening displaced a lot of speckled trout from their usual haunts, but now that it’s closed, and with a little help from Barry, specks are back.

We are in the middle of a speckled trout fishing frenzy right here. We're catching them topwater, on croakers, under corks, on the bottom, just about any way you can imagine! The only problem is there are a lot of teeth out there chasing them.