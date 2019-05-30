With more than half-a-million dollars in prizes at stake, the STAR (Statewide Tournament Angler's Rodeo) is Louisiana's largest, longest and richest fishing event.



The STAR Rodeo kicked off this past Memorial Day Weekend and it didn't take long for the redfish action to heat up. It was especially profitable for Nicholas Varnado, who caught the first tagged redfish.

“For the first tagged redfish you win a Chevy Silverado,” Rad Traescher, CCA STAR Director, said. “For the second place redfish you win a thirty-five foot travel trailer from Bent's RV, then three through five you win twenty-one foot Nautic Stars with one-fifty Mercury Outboards and six through ten winners will win a Gator tail boat motor and trailer package.”



You’ve got until Labor Day to catch ninety-nine more tagged fish, but make sure you get your ticket first, otherwise you'll be eating a very expensive redfish dinner with a red tag garnish.