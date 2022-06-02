Louisiana's free fishing weekend coming soon

The LDWF says that although a license is not required, all fishing regulations including catch limits and gear restrictions are still in effect.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana residents and visitors can fish for free as part of the state's Free Fishing Weekend on Saturday, June 11 and Sunday June 12.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said weekend event allows fishers to fish Louisiana waters without a required fishing license.

“Each year, we designate a weekend of free fishing as an incentive for families and friends to enjoy our beautiful Sportsman’s Paradise,” explained LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet. “Bring a neighbor, a friend, or a family member and let them experience the great fishing Louisiana has to offer.”

The LDWF says that although a license is not required, all fishing regulations including catch limits and gear restrictions are still in effect during the free fishing weekend.

The agency has also stocked adult catfish at 17 ponds across the state as part of the Get Out and Fish! program for fishers who do not have access to boats. To get a list of these locations and get tips on how to catch and cook the catfish, visit the department's website.

For more information about the Free Fishing Weekend, click here.