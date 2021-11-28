Florida taps ULL coach Napier to replace Mullen, source tells AP

A formal announcement is expected later Sunday.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A person familiar with the search says Louisiana-Lafayette's Billy Napier will be Florida’s next football coach.

His pending hire ends a quick process that landed the Gators their top target.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because Napier and the Gators had yet to make the hiring official. A formal announcement is expected later Sunday.

Napier, 42, is expected to remain with the Ragin Cajuns (11-1) this week as they prepare to host Appalachian State (10-2) in the Sun Belt Conference championship game Saturday.

Napier will then take over for Dan Mullen, who was fired last week after the team’s fourth loss in five games.

Mullen was let go from the team less than a year after leading the Gators to the New Year's Six bowl for the third consecutive year, AP reports.

Napier has reportedly been one of college football's "rising stars and hottest names in recent years," the media outlet explains. He was also in the mix for other openings at Virginia Tech and TCU while also having a track record for turning down universities in the past.

According to AP, Napier is known for "having detailed organization skills he adopted during his time with Saban."

Before the coach's arrival to Louisana, the team reportedly didn't rank since 1943. The team also didn't win 10 games, but now, according to AP, he's done it in three seasons straight.