x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Sports

Rose Bowl moves from Pasadena to Arlington

Similar to the Maui Invitational which was held in Asheville due to COVID-19 concerns, the upcoming Rose Bowl will be at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Credit: AP
Fans enter AT&T Stadium before an NCAA college football game between Iowa State and Oklahoma for the Big 12 Conference championship, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

The College Football Playoff semifinal scheduled to be played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Jan. 1 is relocating to the Dallas Cowboys’ stadium in Texas, a move prompted by California’s ban on spectators at sporting events during the pandemic. 

College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock says the CFP management committee and Tournament of Roses mutually agreed to relocate the game because of the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Southern California. 

Coaches and school officials from playoff contenders have complained about players’ parents not being permitted to attend the game.