Bayou Classic won't be in New Orleans this year, Southern U's athletic director says

Banks did not say specifically why the city will not host the game. But COVID-19 restrictions have limited large gatherings and canceled many sporting events.

NEW ORLEANS — The Bayou Classic will still happen in 2020. It just won't be in New Orleans.

Southern University Athletic Director Roman Banks said during a video conference town hall Saturday that the popular game will not be played in New Orleans for 2020, and might not return in 2021.

Banks did not say specifically why the city will not host the game. But COVID-19 restrictions have limited large gatherings and canceled many sporting events.

The Bayou Classic is a popular part of the Southwest Athletic Conference schedule, pitting Grambling University against Southern University.

The game's current iteration has been hosted at Tulane Stadium since 1974, only switching to Houston temporarily in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Banks said the Bayou Classic could take place at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge or Independence Stadium in Shreveport. Those stadiums hold 102,321 fans and 49,565 fans respectively.

No final decision on where the game will be played has been made.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.