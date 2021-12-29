John Madden changed the world of esports before they even existed

“You’re now seeing it in the barber shops, you’re seeing it in schools, you’re seeing kids playing. It’s something that is actually a community builder."

NEW ORLEANS — Tuesday, the sports world mourns the death of John Madden.

For so many, the legacy of Madden is tied to his accomplishments as an NFL player, Super Bowl-winning coach and sports commentator

But, for an entire other group of people, his legacy is “in the game” he was the namesake of.

Hearing “E-A-Sports. It’s in the game” triggers some of the best memories for video game players around the world. It’s a sound that for over 25 years has transported gamers into the world of John Madden Football.

The game first made its mark in the early ’90s, a little over a decade later in 2006, it would climb to the top of the video game charts for that year and remains a top 5 game sold of all time.

There are many things that made Madden Football so great, but one of the best parts of the game was hearing Madden in the game itself.

Soon after, the game’s popularity would skyrocket leading to massive in-person tournaments with cash prizes reaching into the hundreds of thousands.

“With madden himself, he has opened so many other opportunities and they’re limitless,” Kim Thomas, who runs the New Orleans-based non-profit Independent Gaming League, said.

The IGL plays host to the city’s annual “NOLA Gaming Fest,” with Madden always being one of the top draws according to Thomas.

“Madden is so big for NOLA Gaming Fest we put a $5,000 prize pot to it,” she said.

Thomas says to her, one of the greatest impacts Madden Football has is the ability to bring people together from all walks of life.

“You’re now seeing it in the barbershops, you’re seeing it in schools, you’re seeing kids playing. It’s something that is actually a community builder,” she said.

A sentiment echoed by local Madden pro-Zack “The Gaming Grunt” French of the local esports team NOLA Flight

“The community is very tight-knit very close together,” French said.

So much so that in the three years of being a pro-Madden streamer, French says the thousands of dollars he makes annually has directly affected the local New Orleans Community.