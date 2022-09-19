LSU vs. Auburn game to be televised on ESPN, kickoff time announced

The tale of two tigers continues... will LSU redeem itself after the last two losses against Auburn?

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Southeastern Conference announced Monday that the LSU vs. Auburn game will be televised on ESPN, and kickoff will be at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday, October 1.

This will be the LSU Tigers’ fifth game of the 2022 season but their first SEC game on the road. The 6 p.m. kickoff will be the team’s fifth consecutive nighttime kickoff. They haven’t had any daytime kickoffs yet.

The last time the Tigers played a night game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in 2016, they blew the lead and lost to the Auburn Tigers 13-18. LSU also took a serious loss at the Jordan-Hare Stadium in 2020, scoring 11-48.

Our partners at NOLA.com report LSU is hoping to avenge their 24-19 loss to Auburn last season in Baton Rouge.

Right now, both teams stand at 2-1.

Ahead of the tiger match, LSU will take on the New Mexico Lobos at home at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, September 24, while Auburn hosts different tigers – the Missouri Tigers – at 11 a.m. that morning.

Other SEC games next week include (all times CT):

South Carolina State at University of South Carolina at 11 a.m. (on SEC Network)

Kentucky at Ole Miss at 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Eastern Washington at Florida at 11 a.m. (SEC Network+/ESPN+)

Alabama at Arkansas at 2:30 p.m. (CBS)

Texas A&M at Mississippi State at 3 p.m. (SEC Network)

Georgia at Missouri at 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network)