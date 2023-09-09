Tulane QB Michael Pratt a game-time decision vs. Ole Miss, reports

Pratt took some big hits on a blind-side sack and some scrambles, and was limping after the game last week.

NEW ORLEANS — Tulane star quarterback Michael Pratt may miss Saturday's top 25 matchup against Ole Miss.

ESPN reporter Pete Thamel says Pratt is expected to be a game-time decision.

Pratt injured his left knee last week against South Alabama and has been limited in practice. He is expected to warm up before the game and see how he feels before a final decision is made, per the report.

The QBs at Tulane just ran out, with no Michael Pratt pic.twitter.com/3rTiLIcTw7 — Seth Lewis (@SethLewisInc) September 9, 2023

Pratt threw four TD passes against South Alabama. He took some big hits on a blind-side sack and some scrambles, was limping after the game, and was given time off from practice this week. But head coach Willie Fritz insisted Pratt was fine earlier this week.

The Wave will already be without one of their top linebackers. Fritz said Corey Platt, who has a lower left leg injury, won't be able to suit up and that it's not clear when he'll come back.

Against South Alabama last week, Platt led Tulane with 15 total tackles, including one sack.