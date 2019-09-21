NEW ORLEANS — A 53-yard catch-and-run touchdown with 3 seconds left lifted Tulane past a tough Houston football team 38-31. A fake kneel down set up the gaming winning TD.

It was an ending for the ages for Green Wave fans.

"That was awesome," Tulane junior Jeremy Mix said. "I was going crazy. It was a great thing."

"I didn't really think it was real, honestly," Tulane senior Keaton Mullen said. "I think it's the first time people actually cared about the team on campus in a while."

"You know what I was sitting there watching the fake and I thought I can't believe Willie's given up with 23 seconds left," lifelong Tulane fan David Melius said. "Tulane has gotten everybody here excited."

Coach Willie Fritz talked about reigniting a fan base that's suffered through some pretty lean years.

"We're trying to get them back and slowly but surely we're doing that, Fritz told WWL-TV. "With the lack of success we kind of lost a little bit of a generation in there and people didn't come out to the ball park as much as they used to."

The Wave is 3 -1 on the season and 8-2 over the last 10 games.

"Watching SportsCenter this morning and watching all of the replays of the game last night, this is national for Tulane," Melius said. "It's a great step forward for us."

Coach Fritz said he's proud of his players and coaches.

"How hard they've worked and the adversity that we fought through last night, being down 21 points early in the ballgame," Fritz said.

Students maintain it's a pretty exciting time on campus.

"It's a new era for what they're trying to do here I think," Mullen said.

"It was just great to see the team doing good," Mix said. "I know we won a bowl game last year and kind of picking it up here."

Fritz said with the success of Tulane football, he's happy to give New Orleans sports fans something else to talk about other than Saints Quarterback Drew Bree's injured thumb.

"We just want to to get people to come out here and watch our games," Fritz said. "I think we've got a beautiful stadium. It's a great venue to come and watch a game."

The next Tulane game is away at Army.

The Green Wave returns home to Yulman Stadium on October 12 against Connecticut.

There will be $5 tickets available for that game.

