One of my favorite quotes is from the poet Walt Whitman, “Happiness, not in another place but this place…not for another hour, but this hour.” For Louisiana football fans this is the place and starting Saturday night at 7 p.m. it is the hour. This week is pure happiness if you are a fan of football and live in Louisiana or root for the teams here. Take a moment and breathe this one in.

Welcome to the biggest, craziest, most hyped and pressure packed regular season week of football we’ve ever had in these parts as #4 LSU hosts #1 Alabama on Saturday and then on Sunday the 6-1 New Orleans Saints host the 8-0 Los Angeles Rams. Louisiana is officially the center of the football universe.

The 4 teams playing this weekend are a combined 29-2.

Inject every bit of this into my veins. There has never been a bigger regular season weekend of football in my entire life. The only bigger football weekend period might have been January 2012 where Saints hosted Detroit Lions on Saturday in a Wildcard game and LSU played Alabama for the National Championship on Monday. But that was postseason and truthfully I try to block out how that all ended from my memory.

For a regular season this weekend is as good as it gets.

The actually games might be nerve-racking, exhilarating, or heartbreaking but the week leading into the big games never will disappoint us. Have you gorged yourself on football information, columns, videos, and previews? Have you spent way too much time planning game day food and drink? If not, you are doing this ALL WRONG. Don’t worry, it’s only Wednesday there is plenty of time to rectify that and get busy obsessing over these two games and planning how over the top you will act on Saturday and Sunday.

For those of us that love football too much this week is heaven. ESPN is bringing their traveling circus known as College Game Day to Baton Rouge AND NFL Countdown to New Orleans on Sunday. Just in case you thought one pregame show live in Louisiana wasn’t enough.

I’ve read three articles and multiple Twitter discussions on who should be the guest celebrity picker. John Goodman is the correct answer. Did I invest as much time on this as I did researching issues on the ballot next Tuesday? Maybe. Don’t judge my priorities.

As a fan I want my teams to win but even more than that I want them to be relevant. I want ESPN talking about them all the time, I want the spotlight, and I want big games to get excited about. In 2018 when the media covers news that is serious and not at all fun 24/7, I plan on savoring every last drop of the wall-to-wall fun coverage the media is giving these two football games.

For LSU it’s a chance for Joe Burrow and Ed Orgeron to be Tiger legends. For the Saints it’s a chance to secure a playoff path to another Super Bowl without leaving the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. For us fans, it’s a chance to eat, drink, and get rewarded for our emotional investment in the crazy sport with the funny shaped ball. Ok mostly it’s the food, drink and jokes about Nick Saban being short and angry. Did you know Nick is actually only 6 inches tall? True story.

The two biggest football games in college and professional football are happening an hour apart from each other over a 24 hour period. If you aren’t already counting the minutes until Saturday night arrives to get this started you’ve probably clicked on this column by mistake. The rest of you just nodded and asked aloud “Is it Saturday yet?”

Moments like this weekend hardly come around at all so watch one more YouTube video, read one more preview, and build that 7 layer dip football stadium replica to make this weekend special.

Ralph Malbrough is a Saints fan living in Houston. Email him at saintshappyhour@gmail.com, find him on Facebook, or follow him on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SaintsForecast or download his podcast at Itunes.

