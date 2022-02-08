x
Former NFL player Greg Robinson arrested by Thibodaux Police on felony drug charges

Robinson is a Thibodaux native and was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.
NEW ORLEANS — Thibodaux Police arrested former NFL player Greg Robinson on five felony drug charges, according to the Lafourche Gazette.

The 29-year-old Thibodaux native was charged with possession with intent to distribute hydrocodone, marijuana, cocaine, oxycodone, and Xanax.

Robinson was arrested in Thibodaux, but his listed residence is in the 1400 block of Turo Street, in New Orleans,

He is being held at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex, and no bond has been set.

Robinson attended Auburn Univerity and was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. He last played in 2019 for the Browns and had stints with Rams and Lions during his 7-year career.

This isn't his first time being arrested on drug charges. In 2020 Robinson was arrested for allegedly possessing more than 150 pounds of marijuana near the U.S./Mexico border. 

