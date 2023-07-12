Garth Brooks to headline concert at Caesars Superdome Sept. 2

The event will also include Louisiana’s Lainey Wilson and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and is associated with the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

NEW ORLEANS — Garth Brooks will headline a Country Music Event associated with the Sugar Bowl on September 2 at the Caesars Superdome, it was announced Wednesday.

The event will also include Louisiana’s Lainey Wilson and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.

During the announcement officials said they hope this event will become an annual event.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, July 21 at 10 a.m. and all tickets are said to be $98.95.

"Being asked to be part of the first ever Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff is an honor," Brooks said. "The fun will be in getting to perform with Legends Nitty Gritty and future legend Miss Wilson in front of arguably the greatest country music fans on the planet. Any trip to Louisiana is a guaranteed good time so PLEASE count me in!!"

Proceeds from the event will go towards the Allstate Sugar Bowl and its support of numerous community programs, according to the news release.

Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley said that the concert is part of an effort to make the Sugar Bowl more competitive with other major bowls as they compete for games in the expanded College Football Playoff.