BATON ROUGE, La. — A high school football player from Riverside Academy was airlifted from a football game in Baton Rouge Thursday night after being seriously injured, according to our partners at WBRZ.

It is unclear what kind of injury the player sustained.

Players, coaches and cheerleaders from both teams joined in prater in the middle of the filed as AirMed responded.

