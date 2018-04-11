Louisiana High School Playoff Brackets

Here are the first round playoff matchups for the 1A classification in Louisiana

1 Oak Grove

Bye

----

16 Slaughter

17 LaSalle

----

9 Jonesboro-Hodge

24 Delta Charter

----

8 Oberlin

25 Northwood

----

5 West St. John

Bye

----

12 Homer

21 Elton

----

13 Gueydan

20 Centerville

----

4 Logansport

Bye

----

3 Kentwood

Bye

----

14 White Castle

19 Merryville

----

11 Montgomery

22 Plain Dealing

----

6 Basile

27 Tensas

----

7 Delhi

26 North Central

----

10 East Iberville

23 Arcadia

----

15 Sicily Island

18 Varnado

----

2 Haynesville

Bye

