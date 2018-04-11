Louisiana High School Playoff Brackets
Here are the first round playoff matchups for the 1A classification in Louisiana
1 Oak Grove
Bye
----
16 Slaughter
17 LaSalle
----
9 Jonesboro-Hodge
24 Delta Charter
----
8 Oberlin
25 Northwood
----
5 West St. John
Bye
----
12 Homer
21 Elton
----
13 Gueydan
20 Centerville
----
4 Logansport
Bye
----
3 Kentwood
Bye
----
14 White Castle
19 Merryville
----
11 Montgomery
22 Plain Dealing
----
6 Basile
27 Tensas
----
7 Delhi
26 North Central
----
10 East Iberville
23 Arcadia
----
15 Sicily Island
18 Varnado
----
2 Haynesville
Bye
