Here are the first round playoff matchups for the 2A classification in Louisiana.

1 Many

32 Ville Platte

16 Rayville

17 North Caddo

9 Pine

24 Independence

8 Vidalia

25 Oakdale

5 Welsh

28 West St. Mary

12 Mansfield

21 South Plaquemines

13 East Beauregard

20 DeQuincy

4 Rosepine

29 Port Allen

3 Ferriday

30 Vinton

14 General Trass

19 Lakeside

11 Lake Arthur

22 Northeast

6 St. Helena

27 Delhi Charter

7 Kinder

26 Bunkie

10 Red RIver

23 Franklin

15 East Feliciana

18 Capitol

2 Amite

31 Springfield

