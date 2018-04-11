Louisiana High School Playoff Brackets
Here are the first round playoff matchups for the 2A classification in Louisiana.
1 Many
32 Ville Platte
----
16 Rayville
17 North Caddo
----
9 Pine
24 Independence
----
8 Vidalia
25 Oakdale
----
5 Welsh
28 West St. Mary
----
12 Mansfield
21 South Plaquemines
----
13 East Beauregard
20 DeQuincy
----
4 Rosepine
29 Port Allen
----
3 Ferriday
30 Vinton
----
14 General Trass
19 Lakeside
----
11 Lake Arthur
22 Northeast
----
6 St. Helena
27 Delhi Charter
----
7 Kinder
26 Bunkie
----
10 Red RIver
23 Franklin
----
15 East Feliciana
18 Capitol
----
2 Amite
31 Springfield