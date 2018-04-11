Louisiana High School Playoff Brackets
Here are the brackets for the first round of football playoffs in the 4A classification.
1 Karr
32 Minden
----
16 Benton
17 Tioga
----
9 Bastrop
24 McDonogh 35
----
8 Plaquemine
25 Westgate
----
5 Lakeshore
28 DeRidder
----
12 Livonia
21 Cecilia
----
13 Pearl River
20 Franklin Parish
----
4 Neville
29 Opelousas
----
3 St. Martinville
30 Franklinton
----
14 Belle Chasse
19 Carver
----
11 Assumption
22 Carencro
----
6 Leesville
27 Woodlawn
----
7 Northwood
26 So. Terrebonne
----
10 North DeSoto
23 Helen Cox
----
15 Breaux Bridge
18 Lutcher
----
2 Easton
31 Rayne