Louisiana High School Playoff Brackets

Here are the brackets for the first round of football playoffs in the 4A classification.

1 Karr

32 Minden

----

16 Benton

17 Tioga

----

9 Bastrop

24 McDonogh 35

----

8 Plaquemine

25 Westgate

----

5 Lakeshore

28 DeRidder

----

12 Livonia

21 Cecilia

----

13 Pearl River

20 Franklin Parish

----

4 Neville

29 Opelousas

----

3 St. Martinville

30 Franklinton

----

14 Belle Chasse

19 Carver

----

11 Assumption

22 Carencro

----

6 Leesville

27 Woodlawn

----

7 Northwood

26 So. Terrebonne

----

10 North DeSoto

23 Helen Cox

----

15 Breaux Bridge

18 Lutcher

----

2 Easton

31 Rayne

