All-District prep football teams

NEW ORLEANS — The All-District teams from Districts 7, 8 and 9-5A - voted on by the coaches and compiled by WWL prep coordinator Jerry Foley for the past four decades.
7-5A Offense
Guard - Gaylon Fobb - East St. John
Guard - Eli Taffi - Destrehan
Tackle - Charles Constantine - East St. John
Tackle - Dontrell Wright - Destrehan
Tackle - Jarion Shelby - Hahnville
Tight End - Collin Zeringue - Hahnville
Receiver - Calvin Bullock - Destrehan
Receiver - Troy Kendrick - Hahnville
Receiver - Kylon Harris - East St. John
Running Back - Cortez Fisher - East St. John
Running Back - Razon Keller - Destrehan
Running Back - Trey LaBranch - Hahnville
Quarterback - Luke Allemon - Thibodaux
Kicker - William Bryant - Destrehan
Returner - Jaylin Lucas - Terrebonne
Athlete - Marcus Jackson - East. St. John
MVP - Razon Keller, Destrehan
Coach of the Year - Marcus Scott, Destrehan
7-5A Defense
Line - Jhase Gooden - Destrehan
Line - Jackie Marshall - East St. John
Line - Cincere Simmons - Hahnville
Line - Mason Smith - Terrebonne
LB - Dylan Gibbs - Destrehan
LB - Chavez Brown - Terrebonne
LB - Dennis Brown - East St. John
LB - Spencer Boudreaux - Thibodaux
DB - Tyler Morton - Destrehan
DB - Kelvin Lea - Destrehan
DB - Kevon Breaux - East St. John
DB - Avionne Pierce - Terrebonne
Flex - Dalton Johnson - HL Bourgeois
MVP - Dylan Gibbs - Destrehan
8-5A Offense
Center - Stayge Bertucci - Chalmette
Guard - Arthur Ferreras - West Jefferson
Guard - Shasmo Desalle - Grace King
Tackle - Jahrie Garner - Ehret
Tackle - Timothy Hill - Higgins
Tight End - Zavion Thomas - Ehret
WR - Jermaine Guillard - East Jefferson
WR - Antonio Gayton - West Jefferson
WR - Sollen Scott - Higgins
RB - Joshon Barbie - West Jefferson
RB - Jalen Smith - Chalmette
QB - Arthur Oliver - East Jefferson
Kicker - Michael Gross - Ehret
Returner - Kenton Williams - West Jefferson
Athlete - Cairyn Johnson - West Jefferson
MVP - Royal Falgout - Ehret
Coach of the Year - Reggie Rogers, Ehret
8-5A Defense
Line - Rashad Harris - Ehret
Line - Tyrek Williams - West Jefferson
Line - Koruth Wilson - Ehret
Line - Jamone Bienemy - Chalmette
LB - Andrew Jones - Ehret
LB - Marcus Lestrick - West Jefferson
LB - Issac Hart - Higgins
LB - Raymond Thompson - Chalmette
DB - Kaine Williams - Ehret
DB - Ronald Stackhouse - Higgins
DB - Kemalice Anderson - Chalmette
DB - DJuan Singleton - West Jefferson
Punter - Christopher Cambell - Riverdale
MVP - Andrew Jones - Ehret
9-5A Offense
Center - Frank McKevitt - Brother Martin
Guard - Arturo Garcia - Brother Martin
Guard - Jake Murphy - Jesuit
Tackle - John Drake - Jesuit
Tackle - Semaj Peyton - St. Augustine
Tight End - Logan Farrell - Brother Martin
WR - Luke Besh - Jesuit
WR - Tylie Keasley - St. Augustine
WR - Joshua Jackson - Brother Martin
RB - Logan Diggs - Rummel
RB - Jaylon Spears - Brother Martin
QB - Garrett Mmahat - Brother Martin
Kicker - Ethan Klapatch - Rummel
Returner - Michael Williams - Shaw
MVP - Logan Diggs - Rummel
Coach of the Year - Mark Bonis - Brother Martin
9-5A Defense
Lineman - Barryn Sorrell - Holy Cross
Lineman - Elinus Noel - Curtis
Lineman - Byron Turner Jr. - St. Augustine
Lineman - Caboz Craig - Rummel
LB - Ardell Reed - Shaw
LB - Kolbe Fields - Rummel
LB - Max Jubenville - Jesuit
LB - Kylin White - Curtis
DB - Corey Lambert Jr. - Brother Martin
DB - Michael Newton - Shaw
DB - Caleb Spann - Curtis
DB - Edward Guilds - St. Augustine
Punter - William Hudlow - Jesuit
MBP - Kolbe Fields - Rummel