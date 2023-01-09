Curtis crushes Central Lafourche, 51-0

Coach J.T. Curtis was gearing up for his 55th season and needing just six wins to tie the nation's all-time prep football coaching record of 621.

And he is off to a good start with defending Division I select state champion John Curtis Christian thumping Central Lafourche 51-0 in their season opener at the Shrine on Airline in Metairie, La., Friday night.

Running back Marlon Prout put the Patriots on the board early with a 10-yard run up the middle.

Next possession, Dagan Bruno to Tyler Mitchell for 13 yards touchdown to help extend the Patriots' lead to 14-0.

Then Bruno went deep to Michael Turner for 37-yarder over the shoulder for six. Curtis led 21-0 after the first quarter and would cruise way with shutout win.