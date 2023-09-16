x
High School

Fourth Down Friday: Prep scores & highlights – Week 3

WWL-TV's Ricardo Lecompte takes a look at the top highlights from around the New Orleans-area prep football scene on Week 3 of Fourth Down Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

NEW ORLEANS — WWL-TV's Ricardo Lecompte takes a look at the top highlights from around the New Orleans-area prep football scene on Week 3 of Fourth Down Friday, including:

  • The Willow School 21, Sophie B. Wright 18
  • Edna Karr 48, Warren Easton 14
  • Brother Martin 7, St. Thomas More 41
  • Archbishop Rummel 28, Archbishop Shaw 43
  • Holy Cross 28, Chalmette 20
  • West Jefferson 12, Higgins 40
  • East Ascension 7, Destrehan 21
  • Hahnville 22, Northshore 17

Plus, Thursday night action featuring John Ehret's shutout win over Booker T. Washington at Harold 'Hoss' Memtsas Stadium on the West Bank.

