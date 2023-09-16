Fourth Down Friday: Prep scores & highlights – Week 3

NEW ORLEANS — WWL-TV's Ricardo Lecompte takes a look at the top highlights from around the New Orleans-area prep football scene on Week 3 of Fourth Down Friday, including:
- The Willow School 21, Sophie B. Wright 18
- Edna Karr 48, Warren Easton 14
- Brother Martin 7, St. Thomas More 41
- Archbishop Rummel 28, Archbishop Shaw 43
- Holy Cross 28, Chalmette 20
- West Jefferson 12, Higgins 40
- East Ascension 7, Destrehan 21
- Hahnville 22, Northshore 17
Plus, Thursday night action featuring John Ehret's shutout win over Booker T. Washington at Harold 'Hoss' Memtsas Stadium on the West Bank.
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.