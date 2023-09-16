Fourth Down Friday: Prep scores & highlights – Week 3

WWL-TV's Ricardo Lecompte takes a look at the top highlights from around the New Orleans-area prep football scene on Week 3 of Fourth Down Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

NEW ORLEANS — WWL-TV's Ricardo Lecompte takes a look at the top highlights from around the New Orleans-area prep football scene on Week 3 of Fourth Down Friday, including:

The Willow School 21, Sophie B. Wright 18

Edna Karr 48, Warren Easton 14

Brother Martin 7, St. Thomas More 41

Archbishop Rummel 28, Archbishop Shaw 43

Holy Cross 28, Chalmette 20

West Jefferson 12, Higgins 40

East Ascension 7, Destrehan 21

Hahnville 22, Northshore 17

Plus, Thursday night action featuring John Ehret's shutout win over Booker T. Washington at Harold 'Hoss' Memtsas Stadium on the West Bank.