Harlem Berry scores 4 TDs in 53-7 beatdown of Ben Franklin

The nation's top running back recruit Harlem Berry led his St. Martin's Episcopal Saints to a lopsided 53-7 win over Ben Franklin in Metairie, La., Friday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

METAIRIE, La. — The nation's top running back recruit Harlem Berry led his St. Martin's Episcopal Saints to a lopsided 53-7 win over Ben Franklin in Metairie, La., Friday night.

Berry scored three touchdowns in the first quarter alone to help give the Saints a 36-0 lead at the end of one. Then 100-meter track champion then rushed for a fourth on the opening drive of the second – a 10-yard cakewalk with a running clock.

Then Chris Profit-Cushenberry scored from 25 yards out on a counter sweep as the Saints cruised to a 50-0 halftime lead.

Berry finished the night early with 121 yards on seven carries at the half. The junior had four touchdowns including a 58-yard punt return on the night.