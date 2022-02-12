5 local football teams advance to State Championship

The 2022 LHSAA Football Prep Classic will be played at the Caesars Superdome.

NEW ORLEANS — The 2022 Louisiana State Championship football games are set, and five local teams will play next weekend in the 2022 LHSAA Football Prep Classic at the Caesars Superdome. The eight title games are set to take place on December 8-10.

Here is when those five local teams will play:

Friday, December 9

Select Division III - No. 2 St. Charles vs. No. 4 Dunham 3:30 p.m.

Non-Select Division I - No. 1 Ruston vs. No. 3 Destrehan

Saturday, December 10

Non-Select Division II - No. 4 North DeSoto vs. No. 6 Lutcher

Select Division III - No.3 John Curtis vs. No. 13 Brother Martin

Visit www.lhsaa.org/football to see the full schedule and purchase tickets.

