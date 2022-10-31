Bogalusa Senior Night football game moved back to BHS

Bogalusa will host Albany High School on Friday, November 4 at BHS.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana High School Athletic Association says they have reversed their decision to move Bogalusa High Schools' final home game of the season after an appeal.

“I’m very happy we’ve been able to reach an agreement that allows our Lumberjacks to play their final game at home, and to celebrate Senior Night with their peers,” Mayor Wendy Perrette said. “I appreciate how swiftly community leaders came together to make this happen, and I’m grateful to the principals of District 7-3A for their willingness to quickly reconsider the decision.”

LHSAA officials had decided to move the game to a neutral site after a 15-year-old boy was killed in a shooting outside Bogalusa High School football stadium during the school’s Homecoming game on Oct. 14.

On Monday Perrette, Police Chief Kendall Bullen, Bogalusa Superintendent of Schools Lisa Tanner and others signed an agreement for a security plan for athletic events at Bogalusa High School.

Bogalusa will host Albany High School on Friday, November 4 at BHS.