NEW ORLEANS — In a game that went down to the wire, the Edna Karr Cougars beat the Warren Easton Eagles 35-43 in the Superdome Saturday.

The game came down to the wire, with Easton recovering an on-side kick with just over a minute left in the game.

But their Hail Mary pass to the end zone was intercepted at the last minute by cornerback Jacob Livas, who was able to secure the ball and a victory for the Cougars.

The win cements the Cougars' fourth state championship in a row.

Only four other teams in Louisiana history have managed that streak.

You can see the highlights from the game below: