NEW ORLEANS — Longtime New Orleans coaching legend Wayne Reese Sr. died today from the novel coronavirus.

He had been hospitalized and on a ventilator since last week.

He is one of Louisiana’s greatest high school football coaches. Most recently, at McDonogh 35, but you may remember back in 1992 when he was coaching a running back by the name of Marshall Faulk at George Washington Carver High School.

He cared deeply about New Orleans football and especially about his own players. A couple years ago, I was doing a story about one of his guys – Delvin Breaux – and I asked him how many of his players have gone on to play in the NFL. He said “Oh God, at least 50!”

Our condolences to his family. Reese will be enormously missed around the city of New Orleans.

