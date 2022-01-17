Hank Tierney to return as Shaw football coach

He is one of the 10 winningest prep coaches in Louisiana history.

MARRERO, La. — Legendary head football coach Hank Tierney did not stay retired for long. The coach who led Ponchatoula High to the state football championship this past season, will return to his roots after being talked out of retirement.

Tierney will be announced as the new head football coach at Archbishop Shaw in a press conference at the school Tuesday, sources tell Eyewitness Sports.

For the past 11 years Tierney plied his trade at Ponchatoula High and he retired after the team lost in the state title game.

Tierney began on the sideline at Shaw, where he led the team to a state championship in 1987.