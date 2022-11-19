x
High School

LHSAA quarterfinal pairings

8 teams remain in each bracket to determine the 2022 Louisiana high school football champions.
Advocate staff photo by Andrea Mabry -- Haynesvill players run to claim their trophy after winning the game against Mangham during the second weekend of the Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Prep Classic Select Schoo titles at the Superdome on Friday, Dec. 12 2014.

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana State high school playoff quarterfinal pairings are set for all eight divisions.

Select Div. I

  • Carencro at Easton
  • Northwood-Shreveport at Brother Martin
  • Byrd at John Curtis
  • Karr at Catholic at Baton rouge

Select Div. II

  • Madison Prep at St. Thomas More
  • Kennedy at E.D. White
  • Lafayette Christian at De La Salle
  • Shaw at Teurlings Catholic

Select Div. III

  • University Lab at Newman
  • Calvary Baptist at Dunham
  • Episcopal at Notre Dame
  • Parkview Baptist at St. Charles

Select Div. IV

  • Southern Lab at Vermilion Catholic
  • St. Mary's at St. Martin's
  • Glenbrook at Ouachita Christian
  • Opelousas Catholic at Ascension Catholic

Non-Select Div. I

  • Ruston at Denham Springs
  • Zachary at Southside
  • Destrehan at East St. John
  • Neville at Westgate

Non-Select Div. II

  • Iowa at Leesville
  • North DeSoto at Breaux Bridge
  • Lutcher at Lakeshore
  • West Feliciana at North Vermilion

Non-Select Div. III

  • Many at Rosepine
  • Avoyelles at St. James
  • Union Parish at Patterson
  • Amite at Berwick

Non-Select Div. IV

  • Kentwood at Oak Grove
  • Haynesville at Basile
  • Mangham at Arcadia
  • Logansport at Homer

RELATED: 2nd round high school playoff pairings

RELATED: LHSAA releases select and non-select prep football playoff brackets

