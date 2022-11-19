LHSAA quarterfinal pairings

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana State high school playoff quarterfinal pairings are set for all eight divisions.
Select Div. I
- Carencro at Easton
- Northwood-Shreveport at Brother Martin
- Byrd at John Curtis
- Karr at Catholic at Baton rouge
Select Div. II
- Madison Prep at St. Thomas More
- Kennedy at E.D. White
- Lafayette Christian at De La Salle
- Shaw at Teurlings Catholic
Select Div. III
- University Lab at Newman
- Calvary Baptist at Dunham
- Episcopal at Notre Dame
- Parkview Baptist at St. Charles
Select Div. IV
- Southern Lab at Vermilion Catholic
- St. Mary's at St. Martin's
- Glenbrook at Ouachita Christian
- Opelousas Catholic at Ascension Catholic
Non-Select Div. I
- Ruston at Denham Springs
- Zachary at Southside
- Destrehan at East St. John
- Neville at Westgate
Non-Select Div. II
- Iowa at Leesville
- North DeSoto at Breaux Bridge
- Lutcher at Lakeshore
- West Feliciana at North Vermilion
Non-Select Div. III
- Many at Rosepine
- Avoyelles at St. James
- Union Parish at Patterson
- Amite at Berwick
Non-Select Div. IV
- Kentwood at Oak Grove
- Haynesville at Basile
- Mangham at Arcadia
- Logansport at Homer