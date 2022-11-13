2nd round high school playoff pairings

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana State high school playoff second round pairings are set for all eight divisions.
Select Div. I
- Captain Shreve at Easton
- Acadiana at Carencro
- St. Paul's at Northwood
- Brother Martin at St. Aug
- Jesuit at John Curtis
- Alexandria at Byrd
- Scotlandville at Karr
- Rummel at Catholic
Select Div. II
- Helen Cox at St. Thomas More
- St. Louis Catholic at Madison Prep
- Hannan at Kennedy
- Evangel at E.D. White
- Vandebilt at De La Salle
- McDonogh 35 at Lafayette Christian
- Shaw TBA
- Carver at Teurlings
Select Div. III
- Sophie Wright at Newman
- Country Day at University
- Northlake Christian at Calvary Baptist
- M.L. King at Dunham
- Lake Charles College Prep at Notre Dame
- Loyola Prep at Episcopal
- Parkview Baptist at North Caddo
- Ascension Episcopal at St. Charles
Select Div. IV
- Cedar Creek at Vermilion Catholic
- Southern Lab at St. Frederick
- Hanson Memorial at St. Mary's
- Delhi Charter at St. Martin's
- Sacred Heart at Ouachita Christian
- Catholic Point-Coupee at Glenbrook
- Ascension Catholic at Riverside
- Opelousas Catholic at Central Catholic
Non-Select Div. 1
- Ouachita Parish at Ruston
- Denham Springs at Benton
- West Monroe at Zachary
- Northshore at Southside
- Dutchtown at Destrehan
- East St. John at Haughton
- Westgate at Slidell
- East Ascension at Neville
Non-Select Div. II
- Abbeville at Iowa
- Leesville at Jennings
- Iota at Breaux Bridge
- Cecilia at North DeSoto
- Lakeshore at Opelousas
- St. Martinville at Lutcher
- Church Point at Vermilion
- Erath at West Feliciana
Non-Select Div. III
- Richmond at Many
- Rosepine at Westlake
- Avoyelles at St. Helena College
- Loreauville at St. James
- Sterlington at Union Parish
- Patterson at Winnfield
- Jena at Amite
- Berwick at Bogalusa