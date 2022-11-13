x
High School

2nd round high school playoff pairings

The first round is over and the matchups for the second round of the LHSAA football playoffs are set.

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana State high school playoff second round pairings are set for all eight divisions.

Select Div. I

  • Captain Shreve at Easton
  • Acadiana at Carencro
  • St. Paul's at Northwood
  • Brother Martin at St. Aug
  • Jesuit at John Curtis
  • Alexandria at Byrd
  • Scotlandville at Karr
  • Rummel at Catholic

Select Div. II

  • Helen Cox at St. Thomas More
  • St. Louis Catholic at Madison Prep
  • Hannan at Kennedy
  • Evangel at E.D. White
  • Vandebilt at De La Salle
  • McDonogh 35 at Lafayette Christian
  • Shaw TBA
  • Carver at Teurlings

Select Div. III

  • Sophie Wright at Newman
  • Country Day at University
  • Northlake Christian at Calvary Baptist
  • M.L. King at Dunham
  • Lake Charles College Prep at Notre Dame
  • Loyola Prep at Episcopal
  • Parkview Baptist at North Caddo
  • Ascension Episcopal at St. Charles

Select Div. IV

  • Cedar Creek at Vermilion Catholic
  • Southern Lab at St. Frederick
  • Hanson Memorial at St. Mary's
  • Delhi Charter at St. Martin's
  • Sacred Heart at Ouachita Christian
  • Catholic Point-Coupee at Glenbrook
  • Ascension Catholic at Riverside
  • Opelousas Catholic at Central Catholic

Non-Select Div. 1

  • Ouachita Parish at Ruston
  • Denham Springs at Benton
  • West Monroe at Zachary
  • Northshore at Southside
  • Dutchtown at Destrehan
  • East St. John at Haughton
  • Westgate at Slidell
  • East Ascension at Neville

Non-Select Div. II

  • Abbeville at Iowa
  • Leesville at Jennings
  • Iota at Breaux Bridge
  • Cecilia at North DeSoto
  • Lakeshore at Opelousas
  • St. Martinville at Lutcher
  • Church Point at Vermilion
  • Erath at West Feliciana

Non-Select Div. III

  • Richmond at Many
  • Rosepine at Westlake
  • Avoyelles at St. Helena College
  • Loreauville at St. James
  • Sterlington at Union Parish
  • Patterson at Winnfield
  • Jena at Amite
  • Berwick at Bogalusa

