LHSAA says 10 schools being investigated for starting summer practice earlier than allowed

Bonine said parents reported they were told there would be repercussions if their child didn’t attend the workouts.
BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana High School Athletic Association says it's investigating 10 schools accused of allowing some sports teams to begin training before the official summer start date, which was pushed back to fall in line with coronavirus restrictions. 

Executive Director Eddie Bonine says six New Orleans-area schools, two Lafayette-area schools and two north Louisiana schools have been reported. 

The Times-Picayune reports that the summer start date was pushed from May 17 to June 8 to fall in line with the state's proposed timeline for Phase 2 of reopening. 

Bonine said parents reported they were told there would be repercussions if their child didn’t attend the workouts. The official said the association has sent investigators and has driven by some sites. 

