Louisiana 2020 high school football championships won't be at Superdome

“We are thankful Northwestern State University stepped up to host our football championships,” executive director Eddie Bonine said.

NEW ORLEANS — The 2020 New Orleans Prep Classic will move from New Orleans to Northwestern State University in Natchitoches “due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions, financial responsibilities, and the risk of cancellation.”

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association announced the move on Tuesday but promised that the championship would return to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in 2021.

“We are thankful Northwestern State University stepped up to host our football championships,” executive director Eddie Bonine said. “We are certain Northwestern State University will provide a first-class experience for Louisiana student-athletes."

The LHSAA said more details about the championship schedule of events will be released later.

New Orleans recently moved back to Phase 2 coronavirus restrictions, which limits the capacity of sports complexes to 25% standing capacity or 500 individuals, whichever is fewer. Larger capacities could be approved by the city's health department.

Mercedes-Benz Superdome has hosted the Prep Classic since 1981.