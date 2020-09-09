High school football to start in October; championships Christmas weekend in Superdome

Unlike last season, both the select and non-select championships would occur at the dome.

BATON ROUGE, La. — High school football will begin full contact practice tomorrow (Thursday, Sept. 10) with scrimmage games taking place the last weekend in September, games that count starting in October and the championships in the Superdome occurring the weekend after Christmas, the LHSAA announced Wednesday.

Executive Director Eddie Bonine said that the order, which passed the executive committee by a 22-1 vote, could not supersede a local ordinance that disallows contact sports in their parish.

Orleans Parish currently does not allow contact sports while the state is in Phase 2 of the coronavirus recovery.

According to Bonine, the timeline for football begins with practice on Thursday, scrimmage games the weekend of Sept. 24-26, first games Oct. 1-3 and playoff starting November 27 & 28.



The championships, which will be held in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, would be held on Saturday, Dec. 26, Sunday, Dec. 27 and Monday, Dec. 28.



There was no mention as to whether fans would be allowed at games or how many could attend.