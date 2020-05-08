High school football season pushed back to Oct. 8, according to reports

No dates are given for championship games, leaving the season open-ended.

NEW ORLEANS — The high school football season has been pushed back to Oct. 8, according to a report from our partners at The Baton Rouge Advocate/NOLA.com.

The new date comes from a memo sent by LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine to schools with an updated calendar for all fall sports.

According to the report, no dates are given for championship games, leaving the season open to more possible delays.