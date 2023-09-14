Prep: John Ehret blanks BTW, 42-0

John Ehret defeated Booker T. Washington, 42-0, at Harold 'Hoss' Memtsas Stadium in Harvey, La., on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

HARVEY, La. — After back-to-back losses to start the season, it was all John Ehret at Harold 'Hoss' Memtsas Stadium on Thursday night, including a 32-yard touchdown pass from Eric Cheneau to Florida-commit Wardell Mack late in the second quarter.

The Patriots defeat Booker T. Washington, 42-0, to capture their first win of the season and improve to 1-2 overall.

John Ehret travels to Bogalusa next Friday, while the 1-2 Lions play Warren Easton.