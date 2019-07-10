NEW ORLEANS — St. Augustine High School said it is investigating an alleged chant that included a racist slur that came from its locker room prior to Friday night's game against Brother Martin at Yulman Stadium.

The school said that the incident came to the attention of school officials when it was posted on social media. It has apparently since been taken. The school said that it is not aware of the source of the video.

The school sent out a statement to alumni and the Purple Knight family saying that prior to the contest, while in the locker room, a coach led the team in a chant that included a racial slur. The statement said that student-athletes were encouraged to repeat "the offensive and racist term."

The statement did not detail the contents of the chant and school officials said they would not repeat the comments.

"We are shocked and embarrassed that such blatantly offensive language would be used at any school event and directed toward our student-athletes and opponents. The words and actions of the coach and the players following his lead do not represent the values that St. Augustine has embodied for more than six decades," said Kenneth A. St. Charles, the school's president and CEO.

Charles said the school is conducting a thorough investigation and will use the results to determine further action.

A spokesperson at Brother Martin told Nola.com that the school was not aware of the chant.