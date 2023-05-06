2nd horse euthanized Saturday after sustaining injuries at Churchill Downs

"Chloe's Dream" and "Freezing Point" are the 6th and 7th deaths stemming from injuries sustained at the track.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two horses were euthanized after suffering injuries in races ahead of the Kentucky Derby.

Chloe’s Dream was hurt in Saturday’s second race. The horse was taken in an equine ambulance with a right front knee injury and was euthanized, trainer Jeff Hiles told the Associated Press.

“He just took a bad step out there,” Hiles said. "They could do the same thing running in the field as they could on the track. So it’s very unfortunate. That’s what we deal with.”

According to the Daily Racing Forum, Freezing Point suffered an injury to his front left leg during the Pat Day Mile and was put down as well.

There have been seven horse fatalities at Churchill Downs since April 27.

The string of horse deaths cast a pall for some Derby-goers on a mostly cloudy and warm day.

"It’s concerning, and I hope they’re quickly trying the best they can to correct whatever’s going on,” said Michael Freeze, who along with his friend dressed up as jockeys. “They need to do whatever is best for the horses, and the sport in general.”

New antidoping and medication rules enforced by a central governing body of the sport are scheduled to take effect May 22.

“There’s something going on,” said Pat Murtha, who was attending his first Derby. “They need to find out, and set some rules and regulations to protect these animals.”

PETA released a statement following the death of Chloe's Dream:

"The pre-Derby death toll is still mounting. It’s now six and counting. Although PETA appreciates that the Kentucky state veterinarian exercised caution by scratching the Derby favorite, we called for the closure of the track so stronger protocols could be put in place. Churchill Downs should have listened."

