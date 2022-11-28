'I'm the head football coach at Tulane' | Fritz focused on AAC title game

"I don't want to get into someone else's business. All of our focus is on this ballgame this Saturday," Fritz said.

NEW ORLEANS — Tulane Green Wave head coach Willie Fritz was asked several times about his future with the program today during a video conference to preview the American Athletic Conference Championship Game. Fritz did not confirm or deny that he had been offered a job at Georgia Tech.

He said several times that he is focused on Saturday's AAC title game against Central Florida.

"I talked to the team about that, and obviously the initial report gets more attraction than the secondary report. I'm the head football coach at Tulane. I'm extremely proud to be the head football coach at Tulane. We're looking forward to the ballgame on Saturday, and that's what I told our guys when I visited with them this morning," Fritz said.



The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported Georgia Tech had offered its coaching job to Fritz and that the deal could be completed in the next few days.

Fritz is in his seventh season at Tulane and has a record of 41-45. The Green Wave are 10-2 this season and will be bowl bound for the fourth straight year.

Here is #Tulane head coach Willie Fritz answering questions about the Georgia Tech report with the media this morning. He did not confirm or deny any relations with GATech. Fritz says their focus is on UCF in the AAC Championship game this Saturday @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/yUEWST3Q0c — Brooke Kirchhofer (@brookechesney) November 28, 2022

Fritz was asked if this is in any way distracting to the #Tulane team. His response in part, "when you have success this happens...this is not in anyway shape or form"



Fritz has not confirmed or denied the GA Tech report @WWLTV — Brooke Kirchhofer (@brookechesney) November 28, 2022