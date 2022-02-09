x
Ingram scores 26, surging Pelicans top Rockets 110-97

Rookie Herb Jones had 10 points and 11 rebounds for his first career double-double for the Pelicans.
Credit: AP
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) dunks over Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

NEW ORLEANS — Brandon Ingram scored 26 points and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Houston Rockets 110-97 on to extend their winning streak to four games.

Rookie Herb Jones had 10 points and 11 rebounds for his first career double-double for the Pelicans, who led for most of the game and by as many as 19 points when Ingram’s 15-foot pull-up jumper made it 106-87 in the fourth quarter. 

The Pelicans were playing their first game since agreeing to a trade earlier Tuesday that will bring guard CJ McCollum to New Orleans. 

