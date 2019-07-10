WASHINGTON — The Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden was fired Monday morning, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

Sunday, the Washington Redskins lost to the New England Patriots 33 to 7 at home at FedEx Field.

That was the fifth game the Redskins lost, bringing their record to 0-5 for the season. It's the worst record in 18 years.

According to ESPN Reporter Chris Mortensen, Bill Callahan has been the presumptive interim head coach in-wasting but nothing official yet.

According to Rapoport, Gruden was likely waiting for this to happen and is obviously not surprised.

He said this move gives them a chance to start their search in earnest.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

Nov 12, 2017; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden stands on the sideline during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports