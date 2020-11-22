Joe Burrow carted off field with left knee injury during game against Washington

Burrow went down after an incomplete pass to Tyler Boyd.

WASHINGTON — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was injured during the third quarter in the game against the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

Burrow went down after a play on third down that resulted in an incomplete pass to Tyler Boyd.

Burrow was grabbing his leg and was carted off the field. The Bengals say he is out for the game with a left knee injury.

Injury Update: Joe Burrow has been declared out with a left knee injury. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 22, 2020

Backup quarterback Ryan Finley is now in the game for the Bengals.