Joe Burrow carted off field with left knee injury during game against Washington

WASHINGTON — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was injured during the third quarter in the game against the Washington Football Team on Sunday.
Burrow went down after a play on third down that resulted in an incomplete pass to Tyler Boyd.
Burrow was grabbing his leg and was carted off the field. The Bengals say he is out for the game with a left knee injury.
Backup quarterback Ryan Finley is now in the game for the Bengals.
Burrow is from The Plains in Athens County and won the Heisman Trophy and the National Championship with Louisiana State University.