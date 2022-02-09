Edna Karr football forfeits first three games of season

NEW ORLEANS — Edna Karr's football team, a perennial New Orleans high school football powerhouse, has vacated its first three wins of the 2022 season, according to a report from our partners at NOLA.com.
The LHSAA website showed the team's first three games- against L.B. Landy, Scotlandville and Warren Easton- are all shown on the LHSAA website as forfeited losses. Karr had previously won each of those games.
Karr athletic director Taurus Howard said there was a “mistake”, but did not clarify whether the mistake was made by Karr or the LHSAA.
The forfeitures now give Karr an 0-3 record, which will very likely mean Karr will have a lower seeding in the Division 1 Select playoff bracket later in the fall.
This is Karr's first season classified as 5A, where they play in the "Catholic League" District 9-5A. Karr had previously won five of the past 12 state championships while they played in Class 4A.
Karr has been ranked as the number one in the most recent Class 5A in the most recent LSWA state poll.