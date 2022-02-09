Edna Karr football forfeits first three games of season

Karr had previously won their first three games against L.B. Landry, Scotlandville, and Warren Easton.

NEW ORLEANS — Edna Karr's football team, a perennial New Orleans high school football powerhouse, has vacated its first three wins of the 2022 season, according to a report from our partners at NOLA.com.

The LHSAA website showed the team's first three games- against L.B. Landy, Scotlandville and Warren Easton- are all shown on the LHSAA website as forfeited losses. Karr had previously won each of those games.

Karr athletic director Taurus Howard said there was a “mistake”, but did not clarify whether the mistake was made by Karr or the LHSAA.

The forfeitures now give Karr an 0-3 record, which will very likely mean Karr will have a lower seeding in the Division 1 Select playoff bracket later in the fall.

This is Karr's first season classified as 5A, where they play in the "Catholic League" District 9-5A. Karr had previously won five of the past 12 state championships while they played in Class 4A.