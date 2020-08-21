Kentucky Derby will run without fans Sept. 5

Churchill Downs officials said there will be no fans at the track during Derby week due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Churchill Downs has announced its decision to run the 146th Kentucky Derby without fans.

In a statement, racetrack officials said they reevaluated their previous plans due to a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in Louisville and across the region.

"We have made the difficult decision to hold this year’s Kentucky Derby on September 5 without fans. Churchill Downs and all of our team members feel strongly that it is our collective responsibility as citizens of Louisville to do all we responsibly can to protect the health, safety and security of our community in these challenging times and believe that running the Derby without spectators is the best way to do that. We deeply regret the disappointment this will bring to our loyal fans," Churchill Downs Incorporated said.

Gov. Andy Beshear said he supported the decision. On Tuesday, Beshear announced Jefferson County was a "red zone" per White House data that showed a positive test rate of over 10%.

"I applaud Churchill Downs for continuing to monitor the virus and for making the right and responsible decision," Beshear said. "I am asking all Kentuckians to take action to stop the spread of the virus so we can get back to the many traditions we enjoy, like the Kentucky Derby."

In an interview with WHAS11 earlier this month, Mayor Greg Fischer said the city would have to reevaluate its plans for the Derby if cases continued to rise.

"We can control what this virus does if we take the precautions," Fischer said. "I know people are getting tired of hearing this, but until we effectively put those measures in place, the virus will continue to spread."

The decision means there will be no fans at Kentucky Oaks or any other races the week of Derby. Ticket holders will be automatically refunded.

