Kenyan runners swept the 41st Crescent City Classic Saturday, claiming the top spots in the men's and women's open races.

Jairus Birech held the best time at 27:52, a 4:29/mile pace. Celliphine Chespol was the fastest woman with a 31:40 finishing time, a 5:06/mile pace.

Top Males Finishers

  1. Jairus Birech, Kenya, 27:52
  2. Silas Kipruto, Kenya, 28:25
  3. Dominic Korir, Kenya, 28:28
  4. Edwin Mokua, Bahrain, 28:33
  5. Garbriel Geay, Tanzania, 28:41
  6. Sean Tobin, Eritrea, 29:06
  7. Parker Stinson, United States, 29:10
  8. Jarrett Leblanc, United States, 29:43 (top Louisiana finisher)
  9. Evans Chematot, Bahrain, 30:07
  10. Kevin Castille, United States, 30:52 (top male Masters finisher)

Top Females Finishers

  1. Celliphine Chespol, Kenya, 31:40
  2. Brillian Kipkeoch, Kenya, 31:41
  3. Monicah Ngige, Kenya, 32:09
  4. Vicoty Chepngeno, Kenya, 32:11
  5. Iveen Chepkemoi, Kenya, 32:12
  6. Ann Mwangi, Kenya, 33:01
  7. Mary Wangui, Kenya, 33:40
  8. Mary Munanu, Kenya, 34:33
  9. Jen Rhines, United States, 35:34 (top female Masters finisher)
  10. Tere Derbez Zacher, United States, 38:52

For results for all 15,000+ runners, click here.