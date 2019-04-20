Kenyan runners swept the 41st Crescent City Classic Saturday, claiming the top spots in the men's and women's open races.
Jairus Birech held the best time at 27:52, a 4:29/mile pace. Celliphine Chespol was the fastest woman with a 31:40 finishing time, a 5:06/mile pace.
Top Males Finishers
- Jairus Birech, Kenya, 27:52
- Silas Kipruto, Kenya, 28:25
- Dominic Korir, Kenya, 28:28
- Edwin Mokua, Bahrain, 28:33
- Garbriel Geay, Tanzania, 28:41
- Sean Tobin, Eritrea, 29:06
- Parker Stinson, United States, 29:10
- Jarrett Leblanc, United States, 29:43 (top Louisiana finisher)
- Evans Chematot, Bahrain, 30:07
- Kevin Castille, United States, 30:52 (top male Masters finisher)
Top Females Finishers
- Celliphine Chespol, Kenya, 31:40
- Brillian Kipkeoch, Kenya, 31:41
- Monicah Ngige, Kenya, 32:09
- Vicoty Chepngeno, Kenya, 32:11
- Iveen Chepkemoi, Kenya, 32:12
- Ann Mwangi, Kenya, 33:01
- Mary Wangui, Kenya, 33:40
- Mary Munanu, Kenya, 34:33
- Jen Rhines, United States, 35:34 (top female Masters finisher)
- Tere Derbez Zacher, United States, 38:52
For results for all 15,000+ runners, click here.