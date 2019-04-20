Kenyan runners swept the 41st Crescent City Classic Saturday, claiming the top spots in the men's and women's open races.

Jairus Birech held the best time at 27:52, a 4:29/mile pace. Celliphine Chespol was the fastest woman with a 31:40 finishing time, a 5:06/mile pace.

Top Males Finishers

Jairus Birech, Kenya, 27:52 Silas Kipruto, Kenya, 28:25 Dominic Korir, Kenya, 28:28 Edwin Mokua, Bahrain, 28:33 Garbriel Geay, Tanzania, 28:41 Sean Tobin, Eritrea, 29:06 Parker Stinson, United States, 29:10 Jarrett Leblanc, United States, 29:43 (top Louisiana finisher) Evans Chematot, Bahrain, 30:07 Kevin Castille, United States, 30:52 (top male Masters finisher)

Top Females Finishers

Celliphine Chespol, Kenya, 31:40 Brillian Kipkeoch, Kenya, 31:41 Monicah Ngige, Kenya, 32:09 Vicoty Chepngeno, Kenya, 32:11 Iveen Chepkemoi, Kenya, 32:12 Ann Mwangi, Kenya, 33:01 Mary Wangui, Kenya, 33:40 Mary Munanu, Kenya, 34:33 Jen Rhines, United States, 35:34 (top female Masters finisher) Tere Derbez Zacher, United States, 38:52

For results for all 15,000+ runners, click here.