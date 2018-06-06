LSU sophomore outfielder Zach Watson and sophomore pitcher Zack Hess were both expected to go in the first three rounds of this year’s Major League Baseball Draft. As the tenth round ended Wednesday evening, both were still on the board.

That may look like bad news at the moment for Watson and Hess’ in terms of their professional careers, but it could be a massive shot in the arm for LSU’s 2019 team, should both players choose to return to the Tigers for their junior seasons. Junior outfielder Antoine Duplantis has yet to be drafted as well, and could also return for his senior season.

Early defections to the big leagues have been something head coach Paul Mainieri has had to deal with his entire career at LSU. Since Mainieri’s second year on the job in 2008, at least three draft-eligible underclassmen have left the program every season. Five juniors left the Tigers last year, including pitcher Alex Lange, outfielder Greg Deichmann, and catcher Michael Papierski.

However, this offseason may be different, with only sophomore pitcher Nick Bush drafted (8th Rd – 246th overall) in the first ten rounds of the MLB Draft. It’s still possible that some players may sign with the clubs that drafted them, but the later in the draft each player goes, it’s typically more likely that player will return to college.

All in all….from a “players staying” perspective, It’s hard to imagine a better day if you’re a Tiger fan.

