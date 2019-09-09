BATON ROUGE, La. — Being World Champions has its perks, including being the only people in the world to eat Popeyes' now infamous sold-out chicken sandwiches.

WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge reports that the Little League World Champions from River Ridge met with Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards Sunday, got their own personalized baseball bat and got to meet LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri.

In addition to all of that, the governor's mansion became "the only place in the world you can get a Popeyes' chicken sandwich."

"Only the best for Louisiana's own 2019 Little League World Series Champions!" Edwards tweeted.

Last month, Team Louisiana shutout Curacao 8-0 to win the state's first LLWS title. With Louisiana's victory, U.S. teams have won back-to-back Little League crowns for the first time since 2009, when a team from Chula Vista, California, capped off a streak of five straight championships for the United States.

