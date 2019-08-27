METAIRIE, La. — The world champion Eastbank All-Stars will be celebrated this weekend with a parade through Metairie.

The parade is set to start at 11 a.m. on Aug. 31 and will go from Bonnabel and Veterans to Veterans and Severn.

On Sunday, the team of Jefferson Parish kids became the first from Louisiana to win the Little League World Series, winning six straight elimination games after a first-round loss in Pennsylvania to claim the title of world champions.

The River Ridge team took an early lead over Curaçao with a run in the first inning and never looked back.

The team returned home Monday to a huge crowd at MSY airport.

From a ceremony full of local officials and fans at the airport, the team was taken to the Jefferson Parish Performing Arts Center, where the welcome home party kept on rocking.

“A lot is going through my mind,” Eastbank All Star William Andrade said. “It’s crazy here. I like it.”

Reece Rousell, who finished the series as the best hitter in Little League World Series history, said he felt surprised by the fanfare.

“I just think it’s crazy that so many people are coming here for us,” Rousell said.

That celebration will continue all week, culminating in Saturday's parade.

