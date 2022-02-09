Local fitness expert reflects on Serena Williams' career

She texted Mackie from the tournament, saying "I can't wait to see you off the court and just for fun. I love you so much."

NEW ORLEANS — Tennis great Serena Williams is playing in the third round of the U.S. Open in what could be her final appearance as a pro.

There have been hints that she may retire after this tournament. Fitness expert Mackie Shilstone has worked with Serena since 2008.

Some sports writers have credited Mackie with extending Serena's career. The tennis great gave Mackie some rackets she smashed on the court. He says it was a way to work out a problem and reset herself.

He shared some of their conversations.

Mackie says he asked Serena, '" How long do you want to play this game?' And her response has been in the past, 'Until they drag me off the court.' And my response to her was, 'I hope that I can choose when you want to get off the court, and when you do, you get off in one piece. It is only you will take yourself out. There's no one in your lifetime, Serena, that's going to match what you've done,'"