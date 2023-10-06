x
Savannah Bananas set to bring 'Banana Ball' to Baton Rouge

With the third pick in the second round, the Savannah Bananas selected Baton Rouge, La., as a stop in the comedic baseball team's 2024 World Tour.
Credit: AP/Stephen B. Morton
Savannah Bananas pitcher Nolan Daniels laughs with teammates before a game against the Florence Flamingos, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Savannah, Ga.

BATON ROUGE, La. — With the third pick in the second round Thursday night, the Savannah Bananas selected Baton Rouge, La., as a stop in the comedic baseball team's 2024 World Tour.

The team will bring its own brand of 'Banana Ball' to Alex Box Stadium beginning March 14-16.

More akin to the Harlem Globetrotters than the New York Yankees, the Coastal Plain League's Bananas have been bringing a carnival-like atmosphere to stadiums all across the country since the team's inception in 2016.

Some of the rules of Banana Ball include:

  • Win the inning, get the point
  • Two-hour time limit
  • No stepping out
  • No bunting
  • Batters can steal first
  • No walks allowed
  • No mound visits allowed
  • If a fan catches a foul ball, it's an out
  • Showdown tie-breaker
  • Banana Ball Challenge rule
  • Golden Batter rule

The Bananas will play the Party Animals in a three-game stand at 'The Box' with first pitch at 7 p.m. each night.

