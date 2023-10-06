Savannah Bananas set to bring 'Banana Ball' to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. — With the third pick in the second round Thursday night, the Savannah Bananas selected Baton Rouge, La., as a stop in the comedic baseball team's 2024 World Tour.
The team will bring its own brand of 'Banana Ball' to Alex Box Stadium beginning March 14-16.
More akin to the Harlem Globetrotters than the New York Yankees, the Coastal Plain League's Bananas have been bringing a carnival-like atmosphere to stadiums all across the country since the team's inception in 2016.
Some of the rules of Banana Ball include:
- Win the inning, get the point
- Two-hour time limit
- No stepping out
- No bunting
- Batters can steal first
- No walks allowed
- No mound visits allowed
- If a fan catches a foul ball, it's an out
- Showdown tie-breaker
- Banana Ball Challenge rule
- Golden Batter rule
The Bananas will play the Party Animals in a three-game stand at 'The Box' with first pitch at 7 p.m. each night.
