Savannah Bananas set to bring 'Banana Ball' to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. — With the third pick in the second round Thursday night, the Savannah Bananas selected Baton Rouge, La., as a stop in the comedic baseball team's 2024 World Tour.

The team will bring its own brand of 'Banana Ball' to Alex Box Stadium beginning March 14-16.

More akin to the Harlem Globetrotters than the New York Yankees, the Coastal Plain League's Bananas have been bringing a carnival-like atmosphere to stadiums all across the country since the team's inception in 2016.

Some of the rules of Banana Ball include:

Win the inning, get the point

Two-hour time limit

No stepping out

No bunting

Batters can steal first

No walks allowed

No mound visits allowed

If a fan catches a foul ball, it's an out

Showdown tie-breaker

Banana Ball Challenge rule

Golden Batter rule

The Bananas will play the Party Animals in a three-game stand at 'The Box' with first pitch at 7 p.m. each night.