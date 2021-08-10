Orgeron says Kayshon Boutte is out for the season

Boutte's nine receiving touchdowns are tied for the NCAA lead

NEW ORLEANS — LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte will miss the rest of the season with a leg injury according to Ed Orgeron.

The sophomore was injured in the fourth quarter of LSU's 42-21 loss to Kentucky.

Orgeron first said Monday that Boutte wouldn't play against Florida and later confirmed he would be out for the rest of the season.

Boutte had become Max Johnson's primary target this season. This year Boutte had 38 catches for 509 yards and nine touchdowns in six games.

His nine touchdowns are tied for the NCAA lead.

LSU will play Florida Saturday at 11 a.m. at Tiger Stadium.

Defensive end Ali Gaye, defensive back Major Burns and defensive lineman Joseph Evans will also miss Saturday's game.